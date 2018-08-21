Deadly 3-vehicle crash kills 1 on I-24 in Livingston County, KY

A crash blocked the westbound lanes of I-24 in Livingston County, Kentucky on Aug. 21 for several hours. (Source: Raycom Media)

A deadly three-vehicle crash blocked the westbound lanes of I-24 in Livingston County, Kentucky on Aug. 21 for several hours.

According to officers with the Kentucky State Police, they worked the collision near the 29 mile marker.

KSP was notified by Marshall County dispatch of the collision at 3:55 p.m.

After an investigation, officials found that Amy J Chavez, 42 of Gilbertsville, KY, was traveling westbound in the right-hand lane on I-24, operating a 1999 Ford Taurus. For an unknown reason, Chavez did not see the traffic slowing on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge.

Chavez moved to the left lane in an attempt to pass a Semi tractor trailer, but according to witness statements, that semi changed lanes and cut her off.

Police said Chavez then moved back to the right lane, where she lost control of her vehicle and side-swiped a Kenworth semi-tractor trailer being driven by Matthew Hill, 42 of Fayetteville Tn., who was in the left lane. She failed to stop and collided with the rear end of a semi-trailer in the right lane.

This semi was a Freightliner being driven by Hovhannes Navasardyan, 24 of Arleta, CA.,

All three drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Chavez was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Livingston County Coroner.

A life flight helicopter was requested to the scene.

Kentucky State Police said they will need to be back at the site in the next few days with a lane restriction to allow completion of a crash reconstruction investigation.

