Westbound lanes blocked on I-24 following a crash in Marshall County, KY

A crash has blocked the westbound lanes of I-24 in Marshall County, Kentucky on Aug. 21.

According to KYTC, a crash involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle happened at the 30-mile marker of I-24. This is between the US 62/ Calvert City exit and the KY 453/ Grand Rivers exit.

A life flight helicopter was requested to the scene.

The lanes are expected to be blocked for four hours.

Drivers may detour to the US 62 exit and take Purchase Parkway/ US 68 to get back on to I-24 at the Grand Rivers exit.

