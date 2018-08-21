Westbound lanes open on I-24 following a crash in Marshall County, KY

A crash blocked the westbound lanes of I-24 in Marshall County, Kentucky on Aug. 21 for several hours. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to KYTC, a crash involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle happened at the 30-mile marker of I-24. This is between the US 62/ Calvert City exit and the KY 453/ Grand Rivers exit.

A life flight helicopter was requested to the scene.

Kentucky State Police said they will need to be back at the site in the next few days with a lane restriction to allow completion of a crash reconstruction investigation.

