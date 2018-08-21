Louisville actress to star in movie with Oscar winner Marlee Matlin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville actress Sandra Mae Frank, who is deaf, is filming a movie with Oscar-winning deaf actress Marlee Matlin.

Matlin will play Frank's mother in the sci-fi thriller Entangled that is being filmed right now outside of Ontario, Canada.

WAVE 3 News has reported before on Frank, who received rave reviews for her performance in the Broadway musical Spring Awakening. The now 28-year-old would sign the lyrics as another actor would sing behind her.

Frank currently lives in Austin, TX, but was born in Louisville -- three months premature. By the age of 18-months, her parents learned she was deaf.

She attended the Louisville Deaf Oral School as a child. Later, she attended Manual High School before transferring to the Kentucky School for the Deaf and Boyle County High School.

"If you told her she couldn't do it because she was deaf, then she was going to be better than everybody else despite the fact that she was deaf," Bill Frank, her father, said. "She never let it be an obstacle."

Frank graduated from Gallaudet University in Washington, the premier school for the deaf and hard of hearing, and majored in theater.

Matlin said it's unusual for more than one actor who is deaf to be cast in a movie.

Entangled will also be presented with closed captioning and will be accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Frank is scheduled to be in attendance at the Kentucky Deaf Festival as a speaker at the Galt House on Sept. 1. But her father said if filming is extended that appearance could be jeopardized.

