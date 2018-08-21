Daviess Co. fire dept. saves choking toddler

Nearly 2-year-old Kaynan Mason was with his grandmother, Becky Young, on Monday, August 13th, when he started to choke on a hot dog.

"I hope they get here quick. They got there faster than I ever thought they would've," Young remembered thinking.

Joe Withrow, a firefighter and paramedic, was on the responding team. Their truck arrived within three minutes, shortly after the department's Chief and Assistant Chief.

"He would gasp. A natural body reaction when you don't have air is to gasp. When he would, the hotdog would go further down in the air way," Withrow recalled.

The small piece of food ended got lodged in his lower airway, past his vocal cords, which is uncommon.

Medical professionals began giving the boy back blows, the Heimlich maneuver for children.

"Lift the air way up, finally able to get this through the vocal chords and into the trachea, grabbed hold of it and cautiously pulled it out," Withrow demonstrated.

The professionals saved his life.

"I don't think people realize how much they're need in our community until you really need them," Young stated.

Withrow estimates the boy quit breathing for roughly ten minutes. During that time, his oxygen saturation dropped down in the 40s, from a normal 95.

"I'm forever grateful, forever," Young told 14 News.

Kaynan is getting better and is back at home.

