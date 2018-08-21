Toyota helping Owensboro Innovation Academy with grants

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Indiana is making an impact across the river in Owensboro.

The Owensboro Innovation Academy is getting $42,000 in grant money from them. It'll help fund a new computer-integrated manufacturing class where students learn programming.

Officials say it's good for students to get involved in STEM opportunities as they prepare to enter the workforce.

"The skills today are more technology-based," explained Stephanie Gray, Project Lead the Way Engineering Facilitator. "Even our manufacturers is not the old manufacturing of hands-on kinda stuff. It's people that can program the machines, fix the machines so that we really need train our students to do that kind of thing so we're partnering with Toyota to try to bring those skills to our students."

Toyota partners with many schools across the Tri-State, providing grants for STEM-related learning.

