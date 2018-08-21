KY lawmaker wants to require schools to display 'In God We Trust - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY lawmaker wants to require schools to display 'In God We Trust'

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky lawmaker has pre-filed a bill that would require all schools to display America's national motto -- In God We Trust -- in a prominent area.

A similar law already exists in Tennessee.

The bill defines "a prominent area" as a school entryway, cafeteria or common area where students are likely to see the motto.

It was filed by State Rep. Brandon Reed (R-Hodgenville), who is also a minister in LaRue County.

The bill could be taken up during the next General Assembly.

