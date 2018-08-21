Commission approves water rate increase unanimously

Water bills will be going up in Owensboro, but as commissioners put it, people will also soon have clean water they can count on.

The City Commission unanimously approved a Rate Hike for OMU customers. Starting in October, a customer's average monthly bill will go up about $5.

Officials made the request earlier this month after two large water mains broke in July; shutting down water across the entire community.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.