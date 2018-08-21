Man surprises Kroger shoppers with incredible rendition of 'God Bless America'

Marshall Kellam held nothing back when he started singing "God Bless America" in the middle of a Kentucky Kroger. (Source: Michele Coan)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A chance encounter in the aisles of a Kentucky grocery store is spreading positivity across the internet.

Michele Coan was walking toward the meat counter at the Kroger in Middletown when she said she heard someone loudly say, "God bless America!"

Just after, a man broke out in song. His beautiful acapella rendition of "God Bless America" inspired Coan to pull out her cell phone.

"My family will tell me I'm horrible about taking videos," she said, describing the vertical and, at times, crooked video.

But the most important part of the moment came through -- the man's voice.

She found out his name is Marshall Kellam.

"I was having a rough morning and he totally made my day," Coan said. "The shoppers loved hearing him sing."

And the shoppers aren't the only ones who fell in love with Kellam. Since Coan posted her video on Sunday, it's been viewed more than 122,000 times and shared upwards of 2,500 times.

