UofL's Jaylen Smith returns to the practice field

Jaylen Smith is back.

UofL's leading receiver from 2017 returned to the practice field on Tuesday after having his appendix removed on August 3.

"It felt good," Smith said. "I was slightly winded early on in practice but I felt like the more practice went on I was getting back in football shape slowly but surely. It felt good to be out there running around."

Smith said that he was cleared to return to working out two weeks after surgery, He ran routes on Saturday but today was his first full practice.

"Especially with how I felt today, I don't have any doubts that I'll be ready to go," Smith said. "Give me what, 11 more days until game day, I think I'll be fine."

The Cards opener is September 1 against #1 Alabama.

"He was out there and did a lot, looked good," UofL head coach Bobby Petrino said. "He said he felt good. He's full go right now, non-contact. It's not something where we're ready to tackle him yet, but we'll just kind of see how the week progresses."

Petrino is confident he'll have Smith against the Crimson Tide.

"I feel good about him for Alabama, the way he looked out there tonight, and he's a veteran. He's been able to come back from injury and play well right off of it. So he understands the offense. I don't think he missed any assignments out there today. That's always been one of his strengths is how much he knows about the game of football and the receiver position. He just jumped right in and took off where he left," Petrino added.

Smith caught 60 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games as a junior.

