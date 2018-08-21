JCPS continues settlement negotiations with KDE

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

The school board met Tuesday night and will reconvene on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools' Board of Education members met again on Tuesday to prepare their next response to a proposed settlement from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The state takeover hearing is scheduled to begin Sept. 10. If the two sides can reach an agreement, they will avoid a legal battle.

JCPS announced Monday night they would send a second counteroffer to the state Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon around 3:30, KDE sent a response back to JCPS, according to Chief Communications Officer Jessica Fletcher.

During the negotiations, the public is not privy to the specifics. The board has to meet in closed-door sessions.

Board Chair Diane Porter said the board has been working diligently to figure out a way to move forward.

"We are hopeful that progress continues to be made," Porter said. "It is a process. We are working hard to come to resolution. The end product for us is our commitment to the best interest of our students in the Jefferson County Public Schools. So we remain focused on that."

The school board plans to meet again on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

