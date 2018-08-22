The Latest: Young, congressman of 45 years, gets GOP win

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy, second from left, stands near his campaign table at a meet-and-greet event and a sign bearing a slogan that riffs on his height, in the lobby of Anchorage Baptist Temple, Sunday...

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on Alaska's primary election (all times local):

9:39 p.m.

Congressman Don Young has won the Republican primary for U.S. House.

Young has held Alaska's lone U.S. House seat for 45 years and is the longest-serving member of the House, a designation of which he's proud.

Young fended off challenges from lesser-known candidates Thomas "John" Nelson and Jed Whittaker. Nelson argued that the state needed a "succession plan" because Young is 85 and "not getting any younger."

Young says he likes doing what he's doing and doesn't want to retire from the job. He says he'll be Alaskans' congressman for as long as they want him.

Young will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election.

___

9:21 p.m.

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Alaska.

He was unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Begich advances to November's general election, where he is expected to face independent Gov. Bill Walker and the winner of Tuesday's Republican primary.

Begich cast himself as the only gubernatorial candidate who supports abortion rights for women. He also has called for protecting in the state constitution the check Alaskans receive annually from the state's oil-wealth fund.

Alaska's Democratic Party changed its rules to let independent candidates run in its primaries. Walker flirted with doing so but opted to avoid a head-to-head primary with Begich and instead gather signatures to appear on the general election ballot.

Walker wanted to run as a team with his Democratic lieutenant governor, Byron Mallott.

___

8 p.m.

Most polls have closed in Alaska.

A vast majority of the state is in the Alaska time zone, where polls closed at 8 o'clock local time. However, there are a few polls in the Aleutian Islands that will close an hour later.

The first batch of results are expected shortly after that poll closing.

The top of the ticket races including a contested Republican primary for governor and several people vying in the Democratic party to take on longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young in the November.

4:15 p.m.

Don Smith, a former state lawmaker and Anchorage assemblyman, wants a "solid conservative" as Alaska's next governor. So the Anchorage Republican voted Tuesday for the man he believes will fit that bill, former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy.

Smith thinks his choice has a good chance of beating even the incumbent, independent Gov. Bill Walker, who skipped Tuesday's primaries after opting to gather signatures instead to appear on the general ballot in November. Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

"I think if Dunleavy is the nominee, which I think he'll be, he'll be running against hopefully Begich and the current governor, and they'll split the vote, and the Republican will win," Smith said.

For the U.S. House, Smith voted for the Republican incumbent, Don Young, the longest-serving member of the House. "I've never not voted for Don Young," he said.

___

4 p.m.

Bob Koontz chose the Democratic ballot when he voted in the Alaska primary Tuesday in downtown Anchorage. But Koontz says his main interest is an issue that crosses party lines.

Koontz says he's has joined the movement to amend the U.S. Constitution to reverse a 2010 Supreme Court decision in the Citizens United case that declared corporations to be persons.

Koontz says if the country could take care of that, everything else could be fixed. He says candidates would no longer be owned by corporations and that they would return to representing people.

He says he just joined a group, Move to Amend, that is dedicated to the issue. He says the issue didn't figure into his decision in the U.S. House race, but he voted for Alyse Galvin.

___

3:25 p.m.

Bill Cody is an undeclared voter and said this time he didn't vote for independent Gov. Bill Walker, as he did four years ago.

Walker lost Cody's support with his decision to slash half of the Alaska Permanent Fund, the annual check Alaskans receive from the state's oil-wealth fund.

"I didn't even consider voting for him this time," Cody said.

Instead, he voted for former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell.

Cody's wife Holly, also an undeclared voter, said she supported Democrat Dimitri Shein who is seeking a chance to challenge Republican U.S. Rep Don Young in November.

"He's a family man," she said. But she's counting on anyone to defeat Young, the longest serving House member. "Don Young's been around forever. I think he's got a lot of support in Alaska."

___

2:45 p.m.

Voter turnout was light in early voting during Alaska's primary election.

Voters were choosing candidates for governor, the Alaska Legislature and the state's lone U.S. House seat. No U.S. Senate races were on the ballot.

At Kincaid Elementary School in southwest Anchorage, Richard Thwaites said he chose the Republican ballot and cast a vote for Mead Treadwell.

The former lieutenant governor's experience appealed to Thwaites. He says Treadwell has been involved in state, national and international affairs and has been outside the core legislative group.

Self-described liberal Democrat George Freeman chose the Democratic ballot at Inlet View Elementary School and voted for Alyse Galvin on the recommendation of neighbors.

Freeman says the main race in his downtown district is for state House. The Democratic nominee for U.S. House will face longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Freeman says the U.S. House race is probably a waste of everybody's time.

___

6 a.m.

Primaries for governor and U.S. House top the ticket in Alaska Tuesday.

Voters will choose a Republican nominee to advance to what is expected to be a hard-fought battle for governor this fall. They'll also choose the latest contender to try to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.

Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy and former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell are the highest-profile candidates seeking the GOP nod for governor, with the winner advancing to November's general election.

Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, skipped Tuesday's primaries, while former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Libertarian William "Billy" Toien also is running.

In the Democratic U.S. House primary, independent Alyse Galvin and Democrat Dimitri Shein are among those vying for a shot to challenge Young, 85, who has served in the House for 45 years and is expected to win his primary.

