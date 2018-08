Starbucks pumpkin spice latte is coming back to stores on August 28.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fall is in the air.

Starbucks says the ever-popular pumpkin spice latte (PSL) will be available starting on August 28. That's one week earlier than usual.

More than 350 million PSLs have been sold since the drink was introduced fifteen years ago.

So get out your sweaters and boots. It's almost time!

