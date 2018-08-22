Century Aluminum marking restart of Hawesville smelter with ceremony

Century Aluminum is restarting three potlines that have been idle since 2015. (WFIE)

Wednesday afternoon will mark the ceremonial restart of Century Aluminum's smelter in Hawesville.

Century Aluminum is restarting three potlines that have been idle since 2015. The restart will allow the smelter to return to full capacity by the end of the year and create nearly 300 new American jobs.

When Governor Bevin joined Century leaders in January, they said it was President Trump's tariff on aluminum and steel that sparked the 115 million dollar investment into the Hawesville plant, which is Century Aluminum's largest location.

Officials told us this is all in an effort to increase the plant's production by 60 percent, which they said will create those jobs. Century's investment into the smelter will upgrade the technology and train the new employees.

According to the release we got from Century Aluminum, Governor Matt Bevin, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Century CEO Michael Bless plan to attend the ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Governor Bevin also plans to visit Daviess County before heading over to Hancock County on Wednesday, to hold a community forum to discuss economic development and other issues he calls “key initiatives” in the Commonwealth.

