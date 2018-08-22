Earthquake reported off the Oregon coast - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Earthquake reported off the Oregon coast

By The Associated Press

An earthquake has been reported off the coast of south-central Oregon.

The United States Geological Survey says quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck just after 1:30 a.m., more than 170 miles (264 kilometers) west of Coos Bay, Oregon. Coos Bay is about 220 miles southwest of Portland.

Dispatch with the Coos Bay police says there have been no reports of damage or injury in the area.

The quake was located at a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

