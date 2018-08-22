3 facing robbery charges in Madisonville

Madisonville police responded to this hotel after a robbery (WFIE).

Three people in Madisonville are facing robbery charges.

Madisonville police say they responded to a disturbance call Tuesday night at the James Madison Inn in the 300 block of E. Center St. Police say a robbery had just happened.

We're told officers found the three suspects, 18-year-olds David Brackney and Renaldo Hyde and 21-year-old Nashier Hamlett, during a search of the area and arrested them.

They are all currently being held in the Hopkins Co. Jail without bond.

