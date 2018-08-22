3 Madisonville teens facing robbery charges - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

3 Madisonville teens facing robbery charges

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Renaldo Hyde, 18. (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail) Renaldo Hyde, 18. (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail)
David Brackney, 18. (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail) David Brackney, 18. (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail)
Nasheir Hamlett, 19. (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail) Nasheir Hamlett, 19. (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail)
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Three Madisonville teens are facing robbery charges.

Madisonville police say they responded to a disturbance call Tuesday night at the James Madison Inn in the 300 block of E. Center St. Police say a robbery had just happened.

We're told officers found the three suspects, 18-year-olds David Brackney and Renaldo Hyde and 19-year-old Nashier Hamlett, during a search of the area and arrested them.

They are all currently being held in the Hopkins Co. Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly