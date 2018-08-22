KFC Yum! Center looking to hire 50 people

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The KFC Yum! Center is looking to hire 50 people.

The KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill part-time housekeeping and conversion positions. A limited number of full-time positions are also available.

A job fair to fill the positions will be held in the front lobby of the KFC Yum! Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Applications will be accepted during the fair and interviews will also be conducted.

