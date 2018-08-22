John Schnatter posts open letter on new website

LOUISVILLE. KY (WAVE) - Papa John's founder is sending a message to his former employees after stepping down as chairman of the company.

John Schnatter launched a new website, savepapajohns.com, where he expresses his love for the company, employees and customers.



In an open letter on the site, he said the board will not let him talk to those employees, and that the website is his way of doing so.

He also said he does not want his image or likeness removed from buildings or other Papa John’s assets.



Schnatter stepped down as chairman in July over the admitted use of a racial slur during a conference call, but said he was taken out of context.

