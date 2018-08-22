Paducah man on moped stopped, arrested on drug charges

On Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 10:18 p.m. deputies stopped a man traveling on a moped on South 31st Street.
Deputies made contact with the driver, Rodney L. Drew, JR, 26, of Paducah.
Drew was arrested and charged with the following:
Deputy Steve Croft arrived on scene and deployed his K9 partner, Oscar. Oscar came upon the presence of illicit drugs coming from the moped.
Deputies said Drew was in possession of approximately 1/4 ounce of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia such as digital scales.
Drew was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged.
