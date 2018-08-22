Owensboro police investigating after man shot

Owensboro police are investigating after a man was shot.

Police they were called early Wednesday morning to the area of West 5th Street and Walnut Street to check out a shots-fired call.

While officers were on scene, a man showed up at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

