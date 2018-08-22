McCracken Co. deputies arrest 2 on drug charges in driveway

Ford has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

Two men were arrested after deputies received a call about them on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 4:51 a.m.

Deputies said they were called to Ceder Avenue about two people outside in the yard and driveway suspected to be under the influence of illicit drugs.

William Chance Ford, 29 of Paducah and David Michael Harris, 31 of Smith land were charged with first degree, first offense, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Harris was also charged with public intoxication -- controlled substance (excluding alcohol).

When deputies arrived, they found the two men in the driveway. Officials said they immediately recognized that Harris was under the influence of methamphetamine.

While they investigated, deputies said they found suspected methamphetamine in each of their possessions.

Ford and Harris were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where they were lodged.

