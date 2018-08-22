Police: 2 Kentucky inmates injure jail staff, escape - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: 2 Kentucky inmates injure jail staff, escape

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Two southeast Kentucky jail inmates who escaped, spraying bleach in the eyes of one jail worker and assaulting another, were being sought Wednesday, police said.

David Mosely, 41, and Matthew Price, 45, escaped Tuesday night from the Bell County jail, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. The worker who was assaulted suffered injuries to his ribs, police said.

Both jail workers were treated at a hospital and released, said deputy jailer 1st Lt. Josh Collett.

Police described Mosely as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound white male who's bald and Price as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound white male with blondish brown hair. Both men are from Middlesboro, Kentucky, and have multiple tattoos including on their chests.

Collett said Mosely was in jail on various drug and theft charges while Price was serving time for various counts including burglary, wanton endangerment on a police officer and driving under the influence.

Anyone who sees the inmates shouldn't approach them but should call authorities, police said.

