Netflix: What's coming and going in September

Movies leaving Netflix in September include "Ghostbusters," "The Dark Knight," "Disney's Pete's Dragon" and "Moonrise Kingdom." (Source: Netflix)

(RNN) - "Black Panther" and "A Wrinkle in Time" will be on Netflix in September, two of the last new offerings from Disney to be made available on the streaming service.

Disney, which also owns the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, announced earlier in the year that its deal with Netflix would be ending, as it prepares to launch its own streaming platform in 2019.

One Disney-affiliated property that will stay for the foreseeable future is the Marvel "Defenders" series. The newest among them, "Iron Fist" season 2, also drops in September.

Available Sept. 1:

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Martian Child

Monkey Twins - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine - NETFLIX ORIGINAL (streaming every Saturday)

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Available Sept. 2:

Disney's Lilo & Stitch

Disney's The Emperor's New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

Available Sept. 3:

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Sept. 4:

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Available Sept. 5:

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

Available Sept. 6:

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Available Sept. 7:

Atypical: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cable Girls: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

City of Joy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Click

First and Last - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Next Gen - NETFLIX FILM

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser - NETFLIX FILM

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World - NETFLIX FILM

Available Sept. 10:

Call the Midwife: Series 7

Available Sept. 11:

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Resistance Banker - NETFLIX FILM

Available Sept. 12:

Blacklist: Season 5

Life - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Skin - NETFLIX FILM

Available Sept. 14:

American Vandal: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bleach - NETFLIX FILM

Boca Juniors Confidential - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Car Masters: Rust to Riches - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ingobernable: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST HOPE - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Norm Macdonald has a Show - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angel - NETFLIX FILM

The Dragon Prince - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Land of Steady Habits - NETFLIX FILM

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Sept. 15:

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Available Sept. 16:

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Available Sept. 17:

The Witch

Available Sept. 18:

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Sept. 21:

Battlefish - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hilda - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maniac: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nappily Ever After - NETFLIX FILM

Quincy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Cop - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Sept. 23:

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Available Sept. 25:

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Available Sept. 26:

Norsemen: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hurricane Heist

Available Sept. 28:

Chef's Table: Volume 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Marginal: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forest of Piano - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hold the Dark - NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Song - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Made in Mexico - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The 3rd Eye - NETFLIX FILM

Two Catalonias - NETFLIX FILM

Available Sept. 30:

Big Miracle

LAST CALL

Leaving Sept. 1:

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Leaving Sept. 2:

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Leaving Sept. 11:

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7

Leaving Sept. 14:

Disney’s Pete's Dragon

Leaving Sept. 15:

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Bordertown

Leaving Sept. 16:

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

Leaving Sept. 24:

Iris

Leaving Sept. 28:

The Imitation Game

