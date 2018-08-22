Netflix: What's coming and going in September

Movies leaving Netflix in September include "Ghostbusters," "The Dark Knight," "Disney's Pete's Dragon" and "Moonrise Kingdom."More >>
Movies leaving Netflix in September include "Ghostbusters," "The Dark Knight," "Disney's Pete's Dragon" and "Moonrise Kingdom."More >>
HBO has renewed the late-night sketch comedy series Random Acts of Flyness for a second season, the network announced MondayMore >>
HBO has renewed the late-night sketch comedy series Random Acts of Flyness for a second season, the network announced MondayMore >>
Netflix announced Tuesday that Tiffany Haddish will release a stand-up special sometime in 2019More >>
Netflix announced Tuesday that Tiffany Haddish will release a stand-up special sometime in 2019More >>
Pfft, six seasons and a movie. The new goal should be three seasons, a movie and a revival.More >>
Pfft, six seasons and a movie. The new goal should be three seasons, a movie and a revival.More >>
Netflix's entry into the comedy talk show space continues with Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 28.More >>
Netflix's entry into the comedy talk show space continues with Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 28.More >>
The trailer for the upcoming anime-influenced series Star Wars Resistance dropped on Friday and the response from Star Wars fans has not been so favorableMore >>
The trailer for the upcoming anime-influenced series Star Wars Resistance dropped on Friday and the response from Star Wars fans has not been so favorableMore >>
Perhaps the greatest benefit of having more than 300 TV shows currently airing is the surge in opportunities to showcase groundbreaking storiesMore >>
Perhaps the greatest benefit of having more than 300 TV shows currently airing is the surge in opportunities to showcase groundbreaking storiesMore >>
In Nobody Asked for This News, there's a Watchmen series headed your way in 2019More >>
In Nobody Asked for This News, there's a Watchmen series headed your way in 2019More >>
Almost a year after announcing her surprising $300 million move to Netflix, Shonda Rhimes has unveiled her first slate of projects in development at the streamer under the Shondaland bannerMore >>
Almost a year after announcing her surprising $300 million move to Netflix, Shonda Rhimes has unveiled her first slate of projects in development at the streamer under the Shondaland bannerMore >>
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died Thursday, Aug. 16, surrounded by friends and family in Detroit, Michigan. She was 76.More >>
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died Thursday, Aug. 16, surrounded by friends and family in Detroit, Michigan. She was 76.More >>
On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist and it looks like we'll be rooting for the bad guy this season.More >>
On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist and it looks like we'll be rooting for the bad guy this season.More >>