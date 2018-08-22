Elevators at senior housing building out of order

The elevators at St. Catherine Court are critical for residents who are seniors and disabled. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two elevators at a senior public housing high rise building are not operating.

The elevators at St. Catherine Court, located on the Southwest corner of Fourth and St. Catherine streets, are critical for residents who are seniors and disabled.

Interim Louisville Metro Housing Authority director Lisa Osanka said one of the elevators is expected to be up and running by the end of Thursday.

Osanka said one of the elevators went down in early July and the other went down on Tuesday. If residents need to move around, they have to use stairs. The building has 15 floors and 159 units.

Osanka said while both elevators are out of operation, there is a private ambulance service working with residents on mobility needs and there is a stair chair also available. Residents with emergency needs are urged to always call 911.

Osanka said a replacement contractor is working on fixing the elevators. The Louisville Metro Housing Authority has increased onsite maintenance, stuff and security to help residents.

This story will be updated.

