Elevators not working at senior high rise; ambulance company hired to help residents floor to floor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two elevators at a senior public housing high rise building in Louisville are not operating.

The elevators at St. Catherine Court, located on the southwest corner of Fourth and St. Catherine Streets, are critical for residents who are seniors and disabled.

Interim Louisville Metro Housing Authority Director, Lisa Osanka, said one of the elevators is expected to be up and running by the end of Thursday.

Osanka said one of the elevators went down in early July and the other went down on Tuesday.

If residents need to move around, they have to use stairs. The building has 15 floors and 159 units.

Osanka said while both elevators are out of operation, there is a private ambulance service working with residents on mobility needs and there is a stair chair also available.

Residents with emergency needs are urged to always call 911.

Osanka said a replacement contractor is working on fixing the elevators. The Louisville Metro Housing Authority has increased onsite maintenance, staff and security to help residents.

Vicki Zapp lives on the 11th floor at St. Catherine Court and had to take the stairs to leave her apartment on Wednesday. Going down the stairs was tough, but going back up will be even harder.

"I have a knee replacement that's only been since December and it has messed it up," Zapp said. "I'm going to have to go back to the doctor."

EMS crews got James Shelby down from the 12th floor using a stair chair.

On the 5th floor, Willa Doucette can't get around without her power chair.

"I was thinking this morning, 'Well I sure hope I don't have a heart attack,'" Doucette said. "They will have some hard time to get me in time."

The housing authority said Abel Elevator International is the replacement contractor who is working on fixing the elevator.

