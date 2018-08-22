Bellarmine freshman start school year by serving the community

The Knights are back in action! The 670 Bellarmine University freshmen are visiting 27 locations throughout Louisville for various service projects before they start the year. One of the groups at Louisville Champions Park spent the day mulching the trees and beautifying the area.More >>
The elevators at St. Catherine Court are critical for residents who are seniors and disabled.More >>
Daquan Lampkins, 23, was charged in the April 14, 2017 deaths of Ricky Jones, 29, and Delivia Carron, 20.More >>
In an open letter on the site, he said the board will not let him talk to those employees, and that the website is his way of doing so.More >>
The KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill part-time housekeeping and conversion positions. A limited number of full-time positions are also available.More >>
