Bellarmine freshmen start school year by serving the community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Knights are back in action! The 670 Bellarmine University freshmen are visiting 27 locations throughout Louisville for various service projects before they start the year. One of the groups at Louisville Champions Park spent the day mulching the trees and beautifying the area.

The annual "Knights in Action" day of service is only the first of many volunteer opportunities these freshmen will experience over their careers at Bellarmine. The school says they make it their mission to help others and get involved in the community.

Serving as more than just a volunteer event, this day also helps incoming students from all over the country get to know Louisville and all it has to offer, outside of just their campus and classrooms.

"There's more for them then what's at the Bellarmine Community and they also see how Bellarmine contributes to the community," said Dawn Hall-Bibb, an associate professor in the Physical Therapy Department. "That's part of what we want to do, get them oriented to giving their time and effort to be able to support the community they live in."

One incoming freshman, Holly Zandervate, came from Knoxville, Tennessee and realized Louisville isn’t too different from what she knows.

"I come from the Volunteer state, so it shows me Louisville is the same and I love to volunteer," said Zandervate. "Especially at Bellarmine University, there are just so many opportunities, so I just love it."

Classes start up Thursday for this massive class, one of the largest in the university's history.

This is only a small part of the project, there are various other groups working with other nonprofits like Americana Community Center, Boys & Girls Haven, Dare to Care, Earth & Spirit Center, Nativity Academy, Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the St. Joseph Children’s Home.

