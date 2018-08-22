Families torn despite charge in 2017 double murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Sixteen months after a double shooting killed two people, a man has been charged with their murder.

Daquan Lampkins, 23, was charged in the April 14, 2017 deaths of Ricky Jones, 29, and Delivia Carron, 20.

Jones was shot inside Carron’s apartment in the 100 block of Kingston Avenue. Carron escaped the apartment and ran down the street, attempting to reach a nearby friend. She was killed outside a neighbor's door while running for cover.

Two families were torn apart during that tragedy, both of the victims were parents to young kids. Jones has five children under the age of seven.



“Why did this have to happen? I know you would have been here if this hadn’t have happened,” Reno, 7, said.



Reno and his siblings spend a lot of time with Jones’ parents. They are helping them learn to heal - and Lampkins’ arrest helps too.

“They may not be able to articulate it but it’s very angering to know that somebody has taken my father," Jones’ father Jerome Garrison said. "He’s got away with it so to know that he has not gotten away with it does help."

Carron’s son was just six-months-old when his mother was murdered. He is almost two now and is under the care of Carron’s close friend Delanea Cobb



“Just because we have an indictment now it doesn’t mean it’s going to bring her back and that’s going to heal our heart,” Cobb said. “You know, it’s affected a lot of people. He not only took her from her and Ricky, from everyone, he affected everyone’s lives.”

In addition to murder, Lampkins was also charged with burglary, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and violation of an protective order.

Lampkins is being held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

