Man charged in murder of man, woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man has been charged with the murder of two people.

Daquan Lampkins, 23, was charged in the April 14, 2017 deaths of Ricky Jones, 29, and Delivia Carron, 20.

Jones was shot inside Carron’s apartment in the 100 block of Kingston Avenue. Carron escaped the apartment and ran down the street, attempting to reach a nearby friend. She was killed outside a neighbor's door while running for cover.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Anniversary of unsolved double murder ignites family's call for information

+ Family: Woman was running for help when gunned down outside friend's apartment

+ Homicide victim’s family pleads for answers

+ Balloons released in memory of 2 shot, killed

In addition to murder, Lampkins was also charged with burglary, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and violation of an

Lampkins is being held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.