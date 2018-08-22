More than $192,000 in grants going to victims services in Marshall County

Two students died in the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday and 21 others were injured. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Governor Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet have approved more than $192,000 in grants to provide victim services in Marshall County, where students and families are still recovering from a school shooting that took place in January.

The funds, which are available through the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), are part of two separate grants approved Tuesday by Governor Bevin.

“The senseless school shooting that occurred in Marshall County on Jan. 23, 2018, ripped into the soul of the Marshall County community and was felt across our state and nation as well,” said Governor Bevin. “We are grateful for these federal grant funds. They will be used prudently in support of the ongoing healing process. The Marshall County High School students, educators, families and friends are resilient and the citizens of Kentucky stand united with them.”

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Bellarmine freshman start school year by serving the community

+ Elevators at senior housing building out of order

+ John Schnatter posts open letter on new website

The first grant will provide $175,834 for am advocate to work with prosecutors and victims and help bridge service gaps in the area. The second grant will provide $17,147 for Four Rivers Behavioral Health and will pay for emergency crisis counseling for students, school staff, families and first responders.

The shooting at Marshall County High School claimed the lives of two students and injured several others.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.