Paducah man accused of wrecking mom's house, setting fire

Camron Bastani is accused of wrecking his mother's house and setting a fire in the kitchen. (Source: McCracken Co. Regional Jail)

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of wrecking his mother's home and setting a fire in the kitchen.

Camron Bastani, 35, was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

Paducah police say they were called to a report of a man using a hammer to break windows at a home in the 800 block of Ivy Drive. When they arrived, officers say they saw Bastani in the backyard and smoke coming from the house.

Police said according to reports, Bastani was intoxicated.

One of the officers said he saw a gas stove in the kitchen with blankets and other items piled on it, on fire. He used his fire extinguisher to try to put the fire out until Paducah firefighters arrived.

According to police, the inside of the home was wrecked, with broken furniture, glass and other items.

During an interview, police say Bastani admitted to damaging the property after a disagreement with his mother.

Bastani was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

