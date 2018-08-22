Brewers, farmers collaborate on new Kentucky Proud craft beers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bringing craft beer production and incorporating Kentucky Proud products is the goal of a partnership between the Kentucky Guild of Brewers and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

This is the third year for this collaboration which will end with 16 Kentucky Proud beers.

"Basically what we are trying to do is we're trying to connect our brewers with Kentucky Proud producers of different products," said Derek Selznick with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers," and basically what happens is our breweries find a farmer or a product that we want to use. If they don't have somebody in mind, the Department of Agriculture - connects them with a farmer to produce that particular product."

The 16 beers will be released on November 2.

