Ford supplier to open warehouse in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bluegrass Supply Chain Services has leased a 252,515 square foot warehouse from America Place at their "Winner's Circle" Campus in the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana after being awarded a contract with Ford Motor Co. to pack and ship electronic components to Ford factories.

"This new facility will play a key part in providing sequencing and value-added warehousing services to our customers," said John Higgins, President of Bluegrass Supply Chain Services in a press release. "The team at America Place has been excellent to work with."

America Place is the largest landowner in the River Ridge Commerce center with about 250 acres and over 640,000 square feet currently with 3 Industrial buildings and a Class A++ office building.

"We are excited to work with Bluegrass Supply and fulfill their warehouse needs in our Winner's Circle Campus," Jim Karp, CEO of America Place said in a press release. "We strive to find the best fit for our buildings and Bluegrass Supply is a great match. They are an excellent company who has seen steady and sustainable growth, and we look forward to a long business relationship. This lease supports our confidence in the River Ridge Commerce center and Southern Indiana as the place to be (or for businesses to be). We appreciate the efforts of River Ridge Development Authority, One Southern Indiana and Mayor Moore for their hard work in the region's ongoing growth and success."

Bluegrass Supply Chain is a third-party/contract logistics provider based in Bowling Green, KY.

