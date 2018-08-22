Gov. Bevin approves more than $192K in grants for Marshall Co. shooting victims

More than $192,000 in grants was approved for victim services in Marshall County, Kentucky. (Source: KFVS)

Governor Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet approved more than $192,000 in grants for victim services in Marshall County, Kentucky.

The money is available through the federal Victims of Crime Act and is part of two separate grants approved on Tuesday.

The first grant will provide $175,834 for a "floating" advocate to work with prosecutors and victims and help bridge service gaps in the area. The Kentucky Office of Victims Advocacy is administering the project.

The second grant will provide Four Rivers Behavioral Health with $17,147 to pay for emergency crisis counseling for students, school staff, families and first responders.

“The senseless school shooting that occurred in Marshall County on Jan. 23, 2018, ripped into the soul of the Marshall County community and was felt across our state and nation as well,” said Gov. Bevin. “We are grateful for these federal grant funds. They will be used prudently in support of the ongoing healing process. The Marshall County High School students, educators, families and friends are resilient and the citizens of Kentucky stand united with them.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The shooting at Marshall County High School claimed the lives of two students and injured many others. Approximately 300 students and 25 school staff members were reportedly within range to hear or see the attack.

Since January, the Justice Cabinet has channeled more than $348,000 in VOCA funds to crisis and advocacy centers in Marshall County.

A Project School Emergency Response to Violence grant for $138,000 was also given to the high school to assist with recovery and student support efforts.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.