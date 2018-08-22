2 dead, 2 injured in I-71 rollover crash in Oldham Co

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on KY 53 north, near the 12 mile marker. Traffic is being diverted.More >>
Two people are dead and two are injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.More >>
The elevators at St. Catherine Court are critical for residents who are seniors and disabled.More >>
Frank Weaver, who died August 17 at age 91, was a member of the famed group of African-American military pilots and ground crew members who served in World War II.More >>
On Wednesday, Darrell Ditto admitted to killing his girlfriend's six-year-old son in January 2017.More >>
