2 dead, 2 injured in I-71 rollover crash in Oldham Co

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead and two are injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.

A release from Oldham County Police stated the 17-year-old female driver was trapped in the car, she was transported to University Hospital.

Another juvenile female who was ejected from the car was also transported to the hospital. The other two females who were ejected from the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Interstate 71 southbound near exit 14.

I-71 southbound was closed until about 10:30 p.m. as crews reconstructed the scene, investigating the cause of the crash. It is back open.

Identities of the victims and injured are being withheld pending notification of family.

