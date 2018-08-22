Rollover crash closes I-71 South in Oldham Co.

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of southbound Interstate 71 in Oldham County are backed up due to an accident with a report of multiple injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash, which involves a vehicle that rolled over, happened at the 14 mile marker. KYTC says three people were ejected from the vehicle.

A social media post by County Judge-Executive David Voegele says the crash was just past the Crestwood entrance ramp and does involved fatalities.

County and state officials say I-71 South will be closed for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

