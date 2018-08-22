Police: Genealogy helps ID rape suspect in decade-old cases - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Genealogy helps ID rape suspect in decade-old cases

(Fayetteville Police Department via AP). This photo taken by North Carolina investigators shows 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden during his arrest on suspicion of rape at his home in North Carolina. The Fayetteville Police Department issued a news relea... (Fayetteville Police Department via AP). This photo taken by North Carolina investigators shows 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden during his arrest on suspicion of rape at his home in North Carolina. The Fayetteville Police Department issued a news relea...
(Fayetteville Police Dept. via AP). This undated photo provided by The Fayetteville Police Dept. shows 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden after his arrest on suspicion of rape. Police say they used online genealogical data to identify and track down Bow... (Fayetteville Police Dept. via AP). This undated photo provided by The Fayetteville Police Dept. shows 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden after his arrest on suspicion of rape. Police say they used online genealogical data to identify and track down Bow...

By MARTHA WAGGONER and JONATHAN DREW
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Investigators compared online family tree data with crime-scene DNA evidence to identify and track down a suspect in a series of North Carolina rapes from a decade ago, police said Wednesday.

One of the lead detectives called the approach, similar to what was used in the "Golden State Killer" cold case in California, a "game-changer" for investigators who had few leads in the assaults that terrorized Fayetteville starting in 2006.

Darold Wayne Bowden, 43, has been charged with multiple rape counts related to six assaults from 2006 to 2008, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Lt. John Somerindyke told The Associated Press that he has reached five of the six victims, all of whom have left Fayetteville.

"To say they were ecstatic would be an understatement," he said. "They're all very pleased with the outcome."

To crack the case, Somerindyke said police submitted crime-scene DNA evidence to a company that compared it with online genealogical data uploaded by relatives of the suspect to ancestry research websites.

The company narrowed their search to Bowden as a person of interest, and investigators obtained a current sample of his DNA to confirm his link to the crimes, the detective said. He declined to say how they obtained the current sample, which was tested by the state crime lab, because they plan to use similar methods in other cases.

Somerindyke said comparing DNA evidence with genealogical data - the same search method that helped lead investigators in California to alleged Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo in April - is a "game-changer" for the department.

"It's bringing all our cold cases to life," he said.

DNA in one case is ready to be sent to the company called Parabon NanoLabs, while the department is requesting funding to send evidence from two other cases, he said.

Police said they didn't know if Bowden has a lawyer, and the public defender's office didn't immediately respond to an email asking if they were representing him. A message left at a phone listing for Bowden, who was being held in jail, wasn't returned.

District Attorney Billy West said at a news conference the arrest shows investigators' persistence, noting that fear over the rapes a decade ago represented a "very tough and difficult time for our community."

"This individual has been in our community, walking around our streets, for the last 10 years, probably smirking thinking he got away with this. Well, he didn't," West said.

On Wednesday, authorities also released a series of photos of the suspect dating back to 2003 in hopes that any other possible victims may recognize him and come forward.

A photo taken during his arrest on the rape charges shows him shirtless, with a swastika tattooed on his chest.

Somerindyke noted that while the suspect has been arrested before on unrelated charges, he appears to have avoided mandatory DNA collection by authorities because of the timing and nature of the offenses.

___

Follow Waggoner at www.twitter.com/mjwaggonernc and Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Genealogy helps ID rape suspect in decade-old cases

    Police: Genealogy helps ID rape suspect in decade-old cases

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:16:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:36:52 GMT
    (Fayetteville Police Department via AP). This photo taken by North Carolina investigators shows 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden during his arrest on suspicion of rape at his home in North Carolina. The Fayetteville Police Department issued a news relea...(Fayetteville Police Department via AP). This photo taken by North Carolina investigators shows 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden during his arrest on suspicion of rape at his home in North Carolina. The Fayetteville Police Department issued a news relea...
    Police in North Carolina say they used online genealogical data to identify and track down a suspect in a series of unsolved rapes dating back a decade.More >>
    Police in North Carolina say they used online genealogical data to identify and track down a suspect in a series of unsolved rapes dating back a decade.More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:32:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>

  • MGM casino passes test run ahead of grand opening

    MGM casino passes test run ahead of grand opening

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-08-22 20:31:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:32:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows the MGM Springfield casino's front facade on Main Street in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows the MGM Springfield casino's front facade on Main Street in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24.
    Massachusetts' first resort casino has been given the green light to open after a successful test run.More >>
    Massachusetts' first resort casino has been given the green light to open after a successful test run.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly