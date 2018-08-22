Annual Leadership Louisville Luncheon held at the Omni

Over 1,000 business and civic leaders gathered at the Leadership Louisville Luncheon on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday for the annual Leadership Louisville Luncheon.

Business leaders and civic leaders gathered to hear two nationally-recognized leaders, the Honorable Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana and Amy Liu, VP & Director of Metropolitan Policy Program at The Brookings Institution.

In addition to Buttigieg and Liu, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and WAVE 3 News General Manager Ken Selvaggi spoke.

Leadership Louisville connects community leaders and helps grow a diverse, productive Louisville.

