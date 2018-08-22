Annual Leadership Louisville Luncheon held at the Omni - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Annual Leadership Louisville Luncheon held at the Omni

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Over 1,000 business and civic leaders gathered at the Leadership Louisville Luncheon on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Over 1,000 business and civic leaders gathered at the Leadership Louisville Luncheon on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday for the annual Leadership Louisville Luncheon. 

Business leaders and civic leaders gathered to hear two nationally-recognized leaders, the Honorable Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana and Amy Liu, VP & Director of Metropolitan Policy Program at The Brookings Institution.

MORE ON WAVE.COM
Ford supplier to open warehouse in Jeffersonville
John Schnatter posts open letter on new website
Brewers, farmers collaborate on new Kentucky Proud craft beers

In addition to Buttigieg and Liu, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and WAVE 3 News General Manager Ken Selvaggi spoke. 

Leadership Louisville connects community leaders and helps grow a diverse, productive Louisville. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly