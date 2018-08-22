Lawyer raises concerns about Philadelphia police shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lawyer raises concerns about Philadelphia police shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A lawyer for the family of a man killed by Philadelphia police is questioning the officer's use of force a day after Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. told a reporter that he had concerns about the tactics used during the incident.

Attorney Lee Merritt says he has talked to numerous witnesses about the Monday fatal police shooting of 36-year-old Jeffrey Dennis. He is raising concerns that the officer farthest from Dennis fired his weapon, killing the unarmed man, while the other officers did not perceive a threat.

Police say the plainclothes officers were attempting to serve a warrant. They say Dennis maneuvered his car in such a way that he struck and injured an officer. Two other officers were injured, but it isn't clear how. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

