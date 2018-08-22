Changes to traffic flow on Preston near Male High School

This map shows the changes to the traffic plan around Male High School. (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parents, students and staff who drive around Male High School during school drop off and pick up times will notice some traffic changes.

The school has a new plan for car-riding students and school buses to ease congestion around Preston Highway, the district said.

Now all car riders being picked up or dropped off have to use the stoplight at the south end of the campus on Preston Highway.

No car riders can be dropped off or picked up in the front main entrance bus loop during normal times. If a student is being dropped off late or picked up early and needs to go through the office, the bus loop at the main entrance may be used.

For students driving themselves and parking on campus, they must use the rear entrance off Carroll Avenue near Durrett Lane.

The school informed parents of the changes.

