Main Street traffic reduced again after more problems for MSD's largest sewer line

MSD has further reduced Main Street traffic as they find another hole in the city's largest sewage line. (Source: MSD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 84-inch sewer pipe that MSD is preparing to repair now appears to have another problem.

On Sunday, a remote-control camera was put into the line for inspection. Video from the camera shows a 5' by 2' hole in the side of the pipe.

Debris, including abandoned pipes, have fallen into the large sewer line from this hole.

MSD last inspected this portion of the line on June 21. At that time, the cave-in was not there.

For public safety, MSD has further reduced Main Street traffic in this area. Only one lane is open to traffic on the north side of Main Street, midway between Third and Fourth streets, to midway between Fourth and Fifth streets. Access to the PNC garage is open.

Right now, MSD is determining the amount of damage to the large pipe and how this will affect the ongoing planned repair of the sewer line.

A team of outside experts and MSD engineers are looking at options that will allow safe entry into the pipe for closer inspection. This will help modify the repair plan. In the meantime, sewer service will continue.

There have been no injuries with this project or the cave-in. MSD asks for drivers and pedestrians to be patient and have increased caution while in the area.

