Man faces drug charges after arrest in Paducah, KY

A man was arrested in Paducah, Kentucky following a drug sting on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

According to Paducah Police, an undercover detective contacted Jermaine Southward, 24, to set up a drug deal. When Southward arrived at the arranged location, officers arrested him.

As officers approached Southward he threw a bag containing 19 grams of Marijuana in a ditch.

Southward was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Physical Evidence and on a warrant charging him with Trafficking in a Simulated Controlled Substance.

