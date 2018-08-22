Shayna Hubers takes the stand in her murder retrial

Shayna Hubers took the stand Wednesday in her second murder trial. (FOX19 NOW)

Shayna Hubers claims Ryan Poston assaulted her and that is why she felt the need to defend herself. After hearing testimony criticizing her for her actions, she took the stand on Wednesday.

Hubers took the stand to tell the jury her version about what had happened leading up to the night she shot and killed her boyfriend.

The defense began by questioning Hubers about an incident that happened while she was in high school.

"I was at a Friday night football game in the fall of '07 and I was sexually assaulted in the restroom by a stranger," she said.

Hubers testified that her father also touched her in a way that was inappropriate.

She said she met Poston in early 2011 through Facebook.

"Ryan made the comment that my body was incredible and I said something about how I thought his photos were gorgeous," Hubers said.

The two finally met but the first date didn't go very well, according to Hubers.

"I remember thinking that he had a strong personality. I feared him. I felt like I need to do what he was telling me to do," she said.

[Shayna Hubers retrial: For every text her boyfriend sent, she fired off 100]

Hubers said the relationship was on and off through the summer of 2012, but it became more physical when Hubers said she felt disrespected.

"I smacked or hit him in the face around his mouth," she said. "He shoved me. He shoved me back."

In the fall of 2012, a month before Poston was killed, the couple tried to reconcile, but Hubers said Poston had conditions.

"He wanted me to be his incognito girlfriend and he wanted me to talk 25 percent less, he always said I talked too much. And he wanted me to get a hobby while I was at his condo and he wanted me to also to agree to have threesomes with other girls," she said.

On Thursday, the defense will question Hubers what happened the night of Oct. 12, 2012. They day she lifted Poston's gun off his dining room table and shot him six times.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.