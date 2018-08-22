Fort Knox increases security due to 'unverified' bomb threat; 1 in custody in FL

Security has been ramped up at Fort Knox. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - A man in Florida has been apprehended in relation to a bomb threat at the Fort Knox Army post.

The post remains open with increased security.

Wednesday, the Media Relations Officer at Fort Knox confirmed there was an "unverified bomb threat."

The Miami-Dade Police Department took a man into custody in the afternoon in relations to the threat.

Officials at Fort Knox urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.

For those who need to enter Fort Knox, there may be some delays due to the increased security.

Again, officials said the bomb threat was not credible and no one has been hurt.

