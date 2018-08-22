2 arrested in shooting of woman near Iroquois Park

A woman was shot and seriously hurt on Southside Drive near Seneca Trail. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men faces charges, accused in a shooting that left a woman critically injured in Louisville's Southland Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in just before 6:20 p.m. of a person shot on Southside Drive near Seneca Trail. That's about a mile east of Iroquois Park.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. On Thursday night, she remained in the hospital.

Police said there were witnesses to what happened.

Thursday morning, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman announced the arrests of Bruce Cordell, 21, and Chase Cordell, 18.

Both men are charged with first degree assault. They were arrested in New Albany, IN, and are awaiting extradition to Louisville.

Due to the severity of the woman's injuries, the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

