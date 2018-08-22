LMPD responds to shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood

Police were called to the corner of Seneca Trail and Southside Drive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a report of a shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.

MetroSafe says the call came in just before 6:20 Tuesday evening of a person shot near Seneca Trail and Southside Drive.

When police arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to University Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

MORE ON WAVE.COM

+ Elevators at senior housing building out of order

+ Annual Leadership Louisville Luncheon held at the Omni

+ Main Street traffic reduced again after more problems for MSD's largest sewer line

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.