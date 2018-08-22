LMPD responds to shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD responds to shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a report of a shooting in Louisville's Southside  neighborhood. 

MetroSafe says the call came in just before 6:20 Tuesday evening of a person shot near Seneca Trail and Southside Drive. 

When police arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to University Hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

