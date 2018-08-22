Woman critically injured in shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood

A woman was shot and seriously hurt on Southside Drive near Seneca Trail. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police were called to a shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood on Wednesday.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in just before 6:20 p.m. of a person shot near Seneca Trail and Southside Drive. That's near Iroquois Park.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, but police said there were witnesses to what happened.

Due to the severity of the woman's injuries, the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

