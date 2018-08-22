Governor Bevin Community Forum

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin made a stop in Owensboro Wednesday morning. He held a community forum at Brescia University.

Coal was one of the key issues, specifically finding a balance between coal and renewable energy. This comes one day after President Trump announce plans to rollback Obama's coal emissions and allow states to set their own.

Many at the forum say coal pollutes the environment and leads to health problems. Governor Bevin says it is here to stay, but that he also supports renewable energy like solar power.

He says the mining industry plays a big role in the Commonwealth's economy, creating jobs throughout the area.

"Coal is an important part of the economy in Western Kentucky, but frankly and in the United States for that matter. It certainly is almost now a third of our production of all electricity and that's not gonna change in our lifetimes," says Bevin.

"We do have some days where we are on that alert for air quality control and I think we need to try other things. Coal's not gonna be around forever," says retired teacher Karen Rosenhamer.

Another big topic was the pension crisis for Kentucky teachers. Bevin says he has issues with the Kentucky Education Association, but fully supports what teachers do in the classroom.

