Jeffersonville mayor seeking re-election

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN - (WAVE) - After more than six years in office, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says he's got more work to do

On Tuesday, Moore made the announcement that he will be running for re-election.

Moore cites record job growth, a balanced budget, infrastructure investments and more during his time in office. He also touches on future goals of improving schools and helping business create even more jobs.

"The quality of life in Jeffersonville has never been better with new parks and green space," said Moore in a press release. "Young families are now calling Jeffersonville home. Everywhere you look there's growth and prosperity."

